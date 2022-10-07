A service to remember those who fought in the Battle of Britain took place in Lynn's Tower Gardens.

Led by Reverend Canon Mark Dimond, it commemorated the fallen who served in the air strike during World War II.

Also known as the Air Battle for England, the military campaign involved the RAF and the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy defending the UK against large-scale attacks by Nazi Germany's air force in the summer and autumn of 1940.

Battle of Britain Commemoration Service King's Lynn Tower Gardens.. (59729747)

Students attended the service, with younger pupils wearing period uniforms.

Veteran Phillip Ward, aged 97 served in the second world war and spoke to the young people about his experiences.

Air men who fought the battle, entirely by the air forces are know as The Few.

Gatherers remembered those who fought in the Battle of Britain during the second world war

The term can be derived from Winston Churchill's phrase 'never, in the field of human conflict, was so much owed by so many to so few.'

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge stood alongside those gathered as Elaine Croker from the Kings Lynn Town Band played The Last Post.

Lesley Bambridge said: "This is another important anniversary that shouldn’t be forgotten.

West Norfolk mayor Lesley Bambridge attended the service

"It was good to see children from Howard Junior School and from Schools in the West Norfolk Academy Trust group, Smithdon, Marshland, Springwood and St Clement’s High Schools and also representatives from Norfolk Police and RAF Marham as well as veterans.

"Philip Ward was there too.

"He is the only surviving member of the 9th Parachute Regiment serving in Normandy, and told some of the young people about his experiences."

Playing the Last Post, Elaine Croker, from King's Lynn Town Band

The Battle of Britain commemoration service took place in Lynn's Tower Gardens

Reverend Canon Mark Dimond led the service

The Battle of Britain commemoration service took place at Tower Gardens

People attended the service to remember the fallen

Students and World War II veteran Philip Ward aged 97

Reverend Canon Mark Dimond with World War II veteran Philip Ward, aged 97

