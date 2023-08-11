A service held in Lynn next week will remember the ‘Forgotten Army’ and mark the 78th anniversary of VJ Day.

The service, which takes place at 10.45am on Tuesday in Tower Gardens, will commemorate those from the area who fought in the Far East during the Second World War.

Gary Walker, events organiser for King’s Lynn and District Royal Air Force Association (RAFA), said many of them “suffered terribly as POWs (prisoners of war), in the most appalling and inhumane conditions and were never to return”.

Service of Commemoration VJ Day King's Lynn Tower Gardens.

Borough mayor Margaret Wilkinson will be present at the service, marking 78 years since VJ (Victory over Japan) Day.

“With the focus having been very much on the war in Europe, which had ended several months earlier, those who did return found themselves largely ignored,” Mr Walker said.

“However, the 15th August is recognised as marking the end of WW2 and it is right that we should commemorate those who served, in what generally known as the ‘Forgotten Army’.”

Family members of those who served will also be in attendance, together with members of the civic community who will lay wreaths, as well as veterans and members of the public.