Two RAF Marham servicemen appeared in court after one let the other drive their car while over the alcohol limit.

Daniel Bell, 25, and Matthew Mackey, 24, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where they both pleaded guilty to the offences.

Bell, who let Mackey drive his Ford Fiesta on October 21, admitted to permitting the use of his vehicle with no insurance.

The incident happened on London Road in Lynn

Mackey admitted to driving that car on that date, when he was above the specified driving limit.

Prosecutor Lesla Small said that at 3.20am, police were called to London Road in Lynn after reports of a crash.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered that a Ford Fiesta had crashed into the back of a stationary Land Rover – where two people were asleep in the back seat.

The occupants of the Land Rover had received some minor injuries but no hospital treatment was required.

Officers started investigating the collision, and asked Bell and Mackey who was driving the Ford Fiesta.

The court heard that initially, both remained quiet and were “looking at each other”, but eventually admitted that Mackey was driving.

A breath test was conducted with Mackey which came back with a reading of 68mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The legal limit to drive is 35mcg.

They were both arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

In that interview, they both admitted that they were not from the area and were currently serving in RAF Marham and went on a night out in Lynn.

On that night out, they said they could not find a taxi and they decided that Bell was too drunk to drive his car back to Marham. Mackey felt in the best state to drive.

Mackey told police that on that night out, he had drunk a cocktail jug and five to six vodka red bulls.

Bell was mitigating for himself in court and said: “I would just like to apologise for wasting everyone’s time. It was a stupid mistake.”

Mackey was represented by solicitor Tiffany Meredith, who said: “His feelings are the same as Mr Bell’s, it was never his intention before to drive the vehicle.”

Ms Meredith explained that the group were let down by a taxi, and felt like they had no other choice but to drive.

She said that it had been several hours since Mackey had drunk anything.

“They were going around a corner at 20mph and were distracted by the passenger,” said Ms Meredith, in relation to the crash.

The solicitor explained that both men’s roles within the RAF were in “jeopardy”.

Ms Meredith added: “He is deeply ashamed and embarrassed by being associated with this offence.”

Bell, of Crud y Gwynt, Told, Clwyd in Wales, was fined £392 for the offence and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £157 and court costs of £105.

He will also have six penalty points added to his driving licence.

Mackey, of no fixed address, was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £405.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £162 and court costs of £105.