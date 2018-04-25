Servicemen to march at RAF Marham Freedom parade in King’s Lynn

RAF Marham personnel will exercise the base’s Freedom of West Norfolk during a parade in Lynn next week.

The event will take place in the Tuesday Market Place on Thursday, May 3, with the parade assembling from around 11.30am before the official ceremony at noon.

A number of stands will also be set up around the square from 10.30am to mark this year’s centenary of the formation of the RAF.

And the parade is also due to feature a Tornado flypast at noon, marking its last year of service from the station.

Borough mayor Carol Bower said: “We have strong links with Royal Air Force Marham, established and deepened over many years, and we are extremely proud of them.

“The Freedom Parade celebrates those connections and expresses our gratitude to the men and women from RAF Marham for their service to our community.

“I’m delighted that taking part in this historic event will be one of my last duties as mayor, and I do hope lots of people join us to show their support and enjoy this magnificent spectacle.”

RAF Marham was originally awarded the Freedom of the borough, which allows personnel to march through the town with bayonets fixed, colours flying and bands playing, in 1981.

The current station commander, Group Capt Ian Townsend, said: “I am very much looking forward to exercising RAF Marham’s Freedom of the borough at the parade.

“We are exceptionally well supported by our local community and it is a great honour to be able to celebrate our Freedom of the borough during the RAF’s centenary year.”

Officials say the junctions of Tuesday Market Place with both Page Stair Lane and Water Lane will be closed from 8am on the morning of the parade for security reasons.

The road around the square will also be shut from 11.30am.