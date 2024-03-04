Seven people have been arrested after a fight in Lynn in the early hours of Sunday morning which left a man seriously injured.

Police were called to the altercation, which involved a group of people, on Littleport Street at around 4am – with the road having been closed since then.

One man was taken to Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital and has been transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries. He is in a stable condition.

Police on the scene of an incident which closed the A148 Littleport Street/Gaywood Road in Lynn near the Hob in the Well on Sunday, March 3, 2024. Picture: Ian Burt

Five men in their 20s and two women, one in her 20s and another in her 30s, were all arrested on suspicion of assault following the incident and were taken to Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.

A number of road closures are still in place, including the A148 Gaywood Road at the junction with Loke Road and Austin Street to Littleport Street while inquiries are ongoing.

Diversions are in place and there is a cordon at the scene.

Seven people have been arrested following a fight in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Detectives are also investigating if this incident is linked to two others in Lynn over the weekend.

A man was attacked in the Millfleet Court area at around 4pm on Saturday, and at around 8am on Sunday, a man was assaulted on Blackfriars Road.

Both victims of these incidents suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospital.

Detective Inspector Niky Greenacre said: “We are exploring if the incident on Littleport Street is linked to two other incidents in Lynn over the weekend.

Police are investigating whether the incident was linked to two others in Lynn over the weekend. Picture: Ian Burt

“It is important to say that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with these incidents and believe them to be isolated incidents. There is no wider risk to the public.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via one of the following channels quoting reference: 36/14580/24.

Report online at www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us, email melanie.reed1@norfolk.police.uk or call 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.