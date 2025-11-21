With just a week until nominations for the 2026 Mayor’s West Norfolk Business Awards close, we have been inundated with suggestions.

But one category where we could still do with some strong nominations is in our new Champions in Agriculture award.

This exciting new award is sponsored by Brown & Co and recognises individuals, businesses, or organisations that have demonstrated outstanding innovation, leadership and impact in the agricultural sector.

Brown & Co sponsored the Businessperson of the Year in 2025 and is backing the new Champions in Agriculture accolade in 2026

Whether through sustainable practices, technological advancements, community engagement, or contributions to food security, nominees in this category are driving positive change and setting new standards in agriculture. From farms to nurseries, crop producers to processors, bio-tech to agrochemicals.

Champions in Agriculture is one of 12 awards open for nominations at the 37th business awards, which once again take place at the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

Headline sponsor for the glittering black tie occasion on Friday, March 6, is once again West Norfolk Council, with the Lynn News and our sister publication Your Local Paper organising the event. Popular ITV Anglia presenter David Whiteley will be hosting.

Brown & Co are sponsoring Champions in Agriculture and Best Established Business of the Year

As well as nominations being open, category judges will also get together to crown the winner of The Mayor’s Business of the Year from all of the overall winners.

The full list of award categories and sponsors is as follows:

Environmental Champion (sponsored by West Norfolk Council), Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP), Business Innovation (Metcalfe Copeman & Pettefar LLP), Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard), Champions in Agriculture (Brown & Co), King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn), Employee of the Year (MARS), Customer Care (My House Agency), Leisure & Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns LLP), Best Established Business of the Year (Brown & Co), Independent Retailer of the Year (sponsorship available), Business Leader of the Year (British Sugar).

This prestigious annual awards programme is a memorable highlight in the region’s business calendar, attracting hundreds of nominations every year from businesses across West Norfolk.

You can nominate your own business, and each business can nominate in two categories. Nominations close at 5pm on Friday, November 28.

Visit: www.mayorsbusinessawards.co.uk

Entertainment at the 2025 Mayor's Business Awards

West Norfolk Council are the headline sponsor and the Environmental Champions award sponsor

Mapus-Smith & Lemmon LLP is sponsoring Small Business of the Year

British Sugar is sponsoring the Business Leader Award

Metcalfe Copeman Pettefar are sponsoring the Business Innovation award

Greenyard are sponsoring the Apprentice or Trainee of the Year award

Discover King's Lynn has sponsored the King’s Lynn Champion award

MARS is sponsoring the Employee of the Year award

Fraser Dawbarns sponsor the Leisure and Tourism category