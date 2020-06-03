Seven more coronavirus patients discharged, King's Lynn hospital confirms
Published: 15:41, 03 June 2020
| Updated: 15:42, 03 June 2020
Lynn's hospital has today announced that seven more patients, who had previously tested positive for coronavirus, have been discharged since Monday.
The total amount of coronavirus-related discharges from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) now stands at 267 following this morning's announcement (Wednesday, June 3).
Posting on social media, the QEH has once again thanked staff for their kindness and exceptional care.
