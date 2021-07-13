Seven week pavement rebuilding programme in King's Lynn streets outlined

County transport chiefs have announced plans for a second major pavement rebuilding programme in Gaywood this summer.

Officials had already set out plans for six weeks of works in Ingleby Close, Dawber Close and Raynham Close, which are expected to begin next week.

Now, Norfolk County Council has revealed plans for seven weeks of works to rebuild pavements in New Road and Denmark Road, which are due to begin on July 26.

Roadworks. (48596761)

A statement from the authority this morning said temporary parking restrictions would be in place on both streets during the works, which have been timed to minimise disruption to nearby schools.

The authority added: "The works will see the old worn out surface removed and replaced with a new smooth surface with several damaged kerbs replaced.

"The west side kerb face of New Road will also be lowered to facilitate easier parking for residents."

Around £30,000 is being spent on the work, on top of nearly £70,000 which the earlier scheme is expected to cost.