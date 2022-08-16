Firefighters were called to a commercial building blaze on Saddlebow's industrial estate late last night.

Eight crews responded to reports of the fire on Poplar Avenue, which they were alerted to at 11.08pm.

It took a number of hours for the blaze to be controlled, with it finally extinguished by 3am this morning.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service attended a commercial building fire in Poplar Avenue in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Crews from Lynn, Swaffham, Downham Market, Sandringham, West Walton and Massingham were sent to the scene.

They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and made the area safe in the early hours of this morning.