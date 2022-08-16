Several crews called to King's Lynn building fire on Poplar Avenue, Saddlebow
Published: 11:00, 16 August 2022
| Updated: 11:37, 16 August 2022
Firefighters were called to a commercial building blaze on Saddlebow's industrial estate late last night.
Eight crews responded to reports of the fire on Poplar Avenue, which they were alerted to at 11.08pm.
It took a number of hours for the blaze to be controlled, with it finally extinguished by 3am this morning.
Crews from Lynn, Swaffham, Downham Market, Sandringham, West Walton and Massingham were sent to the scene.
They used a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots and made the area safe in the early hours of this morning.