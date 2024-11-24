Storm Bert has been wreaking havoc across the country all weekend now it has led to the cancellation of today’s Christmas lights switch-on in Lynn.

West Norfolk Council has announced the cancellation of the lights switch-on in Lynn today due to the current yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

The warning refers to strong windy conditions making it potentially dangerous in the town’s Tuesday Market Place where the light celebrations were due to be focused.

The activities planned for The Place organised by Discover King’s Lynn and Vancouver Centre are also cancelled for today.

In their social media post, the council added: “King’s Lynn is still open for business and we hope you will visit between now and Christmas for more festive fun.”

Meanwhile, residents in Downham are facing a similar disappointment.

The lights switch-on has been scaled down by the town council following advice from the public event safety advisory group.

Traders who would usually have been in a gazebo on the Town Square have been moved, where possible to the Town Hall.

The Town Hall will be open from midday with the stage event starting at 2pm.

There is still lots of fun to be had says the social media post in the warm and dry including face painting and a free Santa#s grotto.

There will be lots of food and drink to be found on the Town Hall car park too, and the opportunity to buy your Christmas gifts from traders.

The lights will be switched on at 4.30pm.