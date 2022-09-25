A sex offender who deleted an app from his iPad has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Under the terms of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) imposed on Robert Jermany in 2014, he was prohibited from deleting his internet history.

Lynn Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that the 28-year-old from North Wootton had not committed an offence by downloading the video calling app Google Duo but deleting it had breached the order.

Jermany was already on a four-month suspended sentence from November 2020 for deleting the Snapchat app.

He pleaded guilty to breaching his SHPO between May 1 and June 23 this year.

Prosecutor Lily Orr said police had made an unannounced visit to his home in Hugh Close on June 23.

Jermany told them he had deleted Google Duo twice, the first time because it was not working properly and the second time because his relationship with a woman had ended.

Solcitor Charlotte Winchester, in mitigation, said: “He simply did not think through the consequences of what he was doing.

“He doesn’t have the same consequential thinking skills you or I might have due to suffering with Asperger’s Syndrome.”

She added: “He’s well aware of the perilous position he finds himself in today.”

The bench decided it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

Jermany, who remains on the sex offenders’ register until June 19, 2024, was told to do 80 hours’ unpaid work as part of a 12-month community order.

He was also ordered to pay £240 in costs and victim surcharge.

