Last week, Lynn Magistrates’ Court saw a sex offender sentenced for targeting a lone woman in her own home.

Piotr Mista was found guilty of sexual assault following a trial, and was handed a suspended sentence.

He was warned that he will face jail if he commits another crime. Do you think he should have been locked up on this occasion?

Sex offenders, shoplifters and fraudsters appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court this week

Find out more about Mista, as well as others who appeared in court last week, below…

Duo in court accused of using counterfeit notes at seaside town

Two men have been charged with using counterfeit notes at more than 20 shops across the county last summer.

Some incidents occurred in Hunstanton in August and September last year, with charity shops, pharmacies, butchers, and supermarkets being targeted.

Leicester men David McCarthy, 29, of Goodwood Road and Wesley Faver, 25, of Langley Gardens, are each charged with 20 counts of passing a counterfeit note as genuine.

They were due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Sex offender forced himself onto lone woman in her own home

Piotr Mista, 37, of Massingham Road in Castle Acre, pushed himself into the victim after inviting himself into her home.

He continued to make unwanted remarks and declared that he wanted to have sex with her.

When prompted to leave, Mista went to kiss the woman on the cheek and said he was going home to perform a sexual act while thinking of her.

The bench gave Mista a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, as well as 200 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing of burglar who intimidated victim pushed back

The sentencing of a 60-year-old who burgled a town barbershop before intimidating a witness in a trial has been pushed back.

This is because Stephen Kent, of Stonegate Street in Lynn, failed to show up for a pre-sentence report.

Kent should have been sentenced for a burglary carried out at Smart Cuts Barber in Lynn, where he stole £2,485 worth of items on May 11.

Five days later, he intimidated a victim involved in the case. Kent was released on conditional bail until a sentencing date is fixed, with orders not to go to the barbers on Tower Place in Lynn.

21-year-old accused of dealing cocaine, ketamine and cannabis

Magistrates decided to commit a 21-year-old accused of dealing three drugs to the crown court.

Bobby Greeves, of Westfields in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he did not enter a plea to any of three alleged offences.

Greeves is accused of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, a Class A drug, as well as ketamine and cannabis, both Class B.

He is due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on December 4 to enter his plea.

Drug-driver who overtook police ‘at excess speed’ took ketamine at party

Thomas Riley, 31, of Greenway in Fakenham, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted drug-driving in Amner on Tuesday, August 19.

At 11.05am, on duty police officers were overtaken by a Honda Civic at “excess speed”, so they decided to pull it over.

Riley was asked to carry out a drugs wipe, which came back positive for ketamine.

Magistrates decided to disqualify Riley for 36 months and also fined him £200.

Couple stole thousands from family member over 17 months

A couple who stole £3,000 from a family member over 17 months will be sentenced next year.

Charlie Grimsey, 24 and Cormac Follen, 25, both of Salts Road in West Walton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Both were due to be sentenced, but they had failed to show up for a pre-sentence report before the hearing.

Magistrates adjourned the case until January 15.

23-year-old wants to ‘put offending behind him’ after kicking police officer

Tyler Pateman, of King’s Green in Fairstead, was being arrested on unrelated matters in Lynn on August 12 last year when he carried out the assault.

He “repeatedly kicked” one police officer, who was trying to place him in a van to transport him to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre.

He then purposely spat inside the vehicle.

Pateman was ordered to pay a fine of £350, as well as £200 in compensation.

Shoplifter took part in meat-stealing operation with others

Billy Marranzini, 31, of Coulton Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday via a remote video link from prison.

He admitted two counts of shoplifting, as well as handling stolen goods, all of which took place in September.

On September 9, Marranzini went into Farmfoods on the St Nicholas Retail Park and swiped £89.94 worth of meat.

Then, on September 27, he helped an accomplice steal more meat from Aldi. Two days later, he stole cider from Home Bargains.

Marranzini is due in court for other matters relating to his incarceration on December 5. Magistrates decided that he should also be sentenced for the theft offences on that date at Norwich Crown Court.

Former phone store manager who stole goods worth £5,000 ordered to pay half the amount back

Stefan Boldero, 35, of Ormesby in Fairstead, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he was sentenced for five offences.

They included theft by employee and four counts of fraud.

Between January 7 and February 21, Boldero was working as an assistant manager at the Three Store on Norfolk Street in Lynn. His boss noticed that some mobile phones were missing from the store and began an investigation to trace them.

The phones were located at second-hand tech shops in town, including at CEX, DK Electronics and Cash Converters, where Boldero had sold them.

Boldero was handed a 12-month community order, requiring him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay 50% compensation to the four stores, including his former employer.

Sentencing of duo who left pensioner with bleed on the brain pushed back

A duo who previously admitted carrying out a nasty pub attack have had their sentencing pushed back.

Fakenham men Drew Sayer, 22, of Arthur Road, and Finley Riseborough, 23, of Barons Close, were set to be sentenced on Wednesday, October 29.

However, for reasons that remain unclear after the Lynn News contacted the courts, their sentencing has been pushed back until December 16.

The pair both admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm without intent following an incident at The Limes pub, a JD Wetherspoon branch in Fakenham, on December 6 last year.