Sexual abuse victims in West Norfolk urged to speak out

Victims of sexual abuse and violence in West Norfolk are being encouraged to speak out as Norfolk Police supports a national week-long campaign to raise awareness.

Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week will take place across the UK from Monday, February 5 until Sunday, February 11 with organisations across the county raising awareness of how to prevent it, using the hashtag #itsnotok2018.

A state-of-the-art Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC) facility named the ‘Harbour Centre’ was opened in Norwich in 2010 aimed at giving men, women and young people access to round-the-clock support and to allow victims to talk about their abuse.

It provides a non-judgemental service regardless of gender, age, sexuality, race, religion, disability or background and officers medical examinations without police involvement following recent rape or sexual assault.

However, if at any time a victim decides to talk to police, this can be arranged.

It also offers the opportunity for people who suffered abuse in the past to come and talk with trained crisis workers to discuss what happened to them and to see what support they may need.

The SARC have just re-launched their website (www.theharbourcentre.co.uk) which offers detailed information to victims about the type of services and support offered.

The site also offers an area of professionals, aimed at the likes of GPs and teachers, with information on referrals and how people can seek support.

Claire Scholes, SARC manager, said: “We know how difficult it is for someone to come forward and talk about what has happened to them but we are here to listen so please get in touch if you think we can help.”

Contact police on 101 or the Harbour Centre on 01603 276381.