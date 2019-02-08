Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust plans ‘accelerating’, campaigners say

Campaigners bidding to preserve Lynn’s St George’s Guildhall say they have had overwhelming support since launching their vision for the site last month.

Hundreds packed into a public meeting, called by the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT), at the King Street site two weeks ago, while others had to be turned away as the hall was full.

Now, two new trustees have been appointed by the group, which is also appealing for others with legal and financial experience, to join their ranks.

Shakespeare's Guildhall Trust - trustees Amanda Arterton, left, and Sharon Fox outside St George's Guildhall. Picture: Chris Fox (7017039)

Trustees’ chairman Ivor Rowlands said this week: “We had always intended increasing the number of trustees, but because we’ve had such a positive reception to our launch, we have decided to bring forward our plans to recruit additional expertise into the team.

“This is great news as it means things are developing at a faster pace than we had anticipated.”

The latest trustees to join the group are both leading figures in the area’s arts community, Amanda Arterton and Sharon Fox.

Two more trustees are being sought with specific legal and financial expertise around charity and company law.

The trust is also appealing for an administrator, with experience of taking minutes of meetings, to join them.

Mr Rowlands said: “All of the trustees and management team are volunteers. They are professional people with a wide range of expertise, who give their time freely for the benefit of the trust.

“We are hoping to find some additional like-minded people to join us.”

Anyone who is interested in getting involved should email shakespearesguildhall@:gmail.com for more details.