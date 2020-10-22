Shakespearean company makes a play to lure King's Lynn Town fans

It might seem an unlikely link-up but they both know a bit about great play, good performances and dramatic scenes.

William Shakespeare will be a regular at King's Lynn Town this season, albeit on a pitchside hoarding at The Walks.

King's Lynn Shakespeare Festival Theatre Company has invested in a sponsorship package which also includes a home match and logos on reserves', ladies' and youth teams' kits.

Andrew Jarvis with his King's Lynn Shakespeare Festival Theatre Company Billboard in front of the Walks Stadium Main Stand at King's Lynn Town Football Club. (42813111)

The aim is to inspire Linnets fans, particularly younger ones, to take an interest in the Bard of Avon's work and encourage them to "get into it".

"When Shakespeare is done well, you listen," said Andrew Jarvis, founder of the festival in 2019 and a Linnets fan himself.

When he managed to get legendary Shakespearean actor Sir Ian McKellen to attend the first festival last year, he was pleasantly surprised by the demographic of people who came that day.

"When it was purely Shakespeare, there was the sort of people you might expect at a Shakespeare event - middle class and older people rather than younger.

"On the day Ian was there, it was a much younger crowd. I know they were there to see Gandalf but he was telling anecdotes and they were absolutely enthralled.

"They had the best possible time and that's what got me."

Sir Ian did not charge a fee to attend but it was agreed that any income would be split between The Guildhall in King Street - said to have once been a stage for Shakespeare himself - and the festival.

"Some of the money went on renovating some artefacts at The Guildhall and then when I heard about this sponsorship opportunity I thought it would be a really good way of reaching out to the kind of people I would like to attract," said Andrew. "It's something quirky and hopefully people will get it."

He admits to initially being put off Shakespeare's work by his experience of droll, lifeless lessons at school which would often involve students just reading aloud.

"My parents took me to (Shakespeare's birthplace and hometown) Stratford-upon-Avon.

"I remember seeing Laurence Olivier playing Coriolanus. I was utterly transported by it.

"Then I went to school the next day and it was 'open your copies of Macbeth and start reading'.

"I could not relate the two things."

However, the influence upon Andrew of the revered playwright, poet and actor grew when he later joined the Royal Shakespeare Company.

"I started to see what was in those texts. That's what I want other people to experience," Andrew added.

He's hopeful that as part of the tie-up between the festival and the Linnets a special event could be arranged at TheGuildhall.

"It would be fantastic if a couple of first-team players and Mr Culverhouse (manager Ian) were able to come because they would attract exactly the sort of people I want to see involved - ordinary, working-class people.

"There is a definite link between Shakespeare and sport because the theatres which were built at that time were used for bear baiting too."

Andrew was delighted to see the sponsored hoarding get seen on national TV when BT Sport screened the Linnets' opening match of their National League campaign with Yeovil Town.

And despite a downturn in results since the first two matches, he's sure the squad has what it takes to survive in the highest division of non-league football.

"They are learning and what strikes me is their passion - they want it badly enough," he added.

Perhaps he believes that any suggestion the Linnets are not good enough is Much Ado About Nothing.