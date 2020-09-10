St George’s Guildhall is in line for a £6million refurbishment if a bid for government funding by West Norfolk Council is successful.

A revamp of the prestigious Lynn landmark to create a heritage attraction is one of a number of earmarked projects through the council’s submission for £21.6million in grant funding to the Future High Streets Fund.

However, Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust, which was created in 2018 to come up with a plan to keep the theatre open, says it has not seen the council’s proposal.

The council said this week: “This scheme would see the refurbishment of St George’s Guildhall, creating a new heritage and cultural attraction using the unique selling points of the oldest theatre in the UK and the Guildhall’s Shakespeare link.”

It said the refurbishment plans were based upon a feasibility study carried out by the council and Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust (SGT) in December 2019.

“This project provides King’s Lynn with the opportunity to create a new heritage attraction, bringing increased numbers of visitors to the town,” said the council and pointed out that the project would require match funding via the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

During the consultation, said the council, people highlighted the heritage of Lynn as the number one attribute that they feel makes the town centre special and attracts visitors.

However, it was claimed this week that SGTis not working in partnership with either National Trust, which owns the property, or the council, which leases and manages it.

Ivor Rowlands is chairman of SGT but said he was speaking as an activist campaigning for a better future for St George’s Guildhall and the town.

“SGT has never had the opportunity to present its vision to the council’s leadership or current senior executives and it is repeatedly subject to long periods of silence,” he said, adding that it was seven weeks since the council had offered a meeting with the leadership.

“SGT has not had sight of the borough council’s proposals that were submitted by the council to the Future High Street Fund for the guildhall, so it is difficult to assess the merit of the proposals,” he said.

Mr Rowlands fears that too much emphasis has been placed on the refurbishment of the building and not enough on a sustainable business and management plan.

“Creating a venue that will be sustainable for the next generation is where the most effort should be directed,” he added.

A council spokesman said: “The council remains keen and committed to working with the Shakespeare’s Guildhall Trust and other key stakeholders to help to achieve the ambitions for St George’s Guildhall.”