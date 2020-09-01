She sails again! King's Lynn ferry back on the water

Commuters can take to the water once again after a historic Lynn transport link was restored today.

The pedestrian ferry which crosses the River Great Ouse between the town and West Lynn has resumed sailing this morning, following a five-month absence.

The service has been taken over by Richard Stannard and Ben Ellis who are operating as West Lynn Ferry Ltd.

Lynn's pedestrian ferry back on the water this morning

Their purchase of the business was confirmed last week , several weeks after it was revealed that the service was close to returning.

The previous operators, Steve and Gail Kingston, stood down in March when the service closed as the coronavirus outbreak gathered pace.

The service is running every day except Sunday, between 7am and 6pm, with continuous services during peak times from 7 to 9am and 5 to 6pm.

