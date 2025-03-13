A former head teacher of Lynn's St Martha's Catholic Primary School has died at the age of 91.

Pauline McSherry will be remembered fondly by the many pupils she taught over three decades at the school, many of whom had stayed in touch.

Known simply as 'Miss' by her former pupils, she was highly regarded as a wonderful teacher and one who would always find a way of injecting fun in the classroom and her sense of humour endured throughout her life.

Pauline McSherry has died at the age of 91

Born in 1933 in Dungannon located in Northern Ireland’s County Tyrone, Miss McSherry was one of seven children - three sisters and three brothers.

At the age of five her mother died and, with her sister Carmel, she was sent to Donaghmore Convent boarding school.

She was a “very bright” pupil and, after achieving excellent exam results, she went to St Mary's Teacher Training College in Newcastle, qualifying in 1955.

Miss McSherry moved to Lynn that same year and spent the start of her career at St Mary's School before moving to St Martha’s when it opened in 1957.

After retiring, she travelled the world extensively with her long-term partner, Lynn vet Jack Barrowman and, when not globetrotting, she was involved with the local Catholic church.

She was also a long-standing member of the St Vincent de Paul Society, providing support for those in need within the local community.

As well as her travels she had a great passion for the North Norfolk coast becoming a keen birdwatcher. Miss McSherry was also very artistic, enjoying calligraphy, drawing and painting.

She had no children of her own but had many nephews and nieces who she remained close to.

Miss McSherry lived a “very full life” and it was only in recent months that she became more infirm but always remained “full of humour” and was still doing The Daily Telegraph crossword up until a week before her death at The Norfolk Hospice, Tapping House, at Hillington.

On behalf of St Martha’s Catholic Primary School, a past pupil has fondly remembered Miss McSherry.

They said: “Miss McSherry taught many pupils and generations of families throughout her time at St Martha's. She was quite a character and once you met her, you did not forget her.

“St Martha's was in Miss McSherry's blood throughout her life and St Martha's was blessed to have such a unique teacher and friend of the school.

“We at St Martha's have the pleasure of knowing that throughout her teaching and beyond, she enabled so many to grow in both their education and their faith.

“For this, we will be forever grateful and thank her most humbly for her dedication and lasting love of our school. May she rest in eternal peace.”

Miss McSherry’s funeral was held earlier today at The Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaywood.