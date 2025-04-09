A Rotarian’s challenge to shed the pounds has raised lots of pounds for a charity.

A sponsored weight loss by Lynn Priory’s Paul Batterham resulted in a £1,000 donation to the Alzheimer’s Society.

Club president John Leonard nominated the society as his charity of the year, recognising the devastating impact the disease has on sufferers and their families.

Rotarians Alan Leventhal and Paul Batterham with Alzheimer's Society volunteers Jacky Phipps and Georgina Clark, and Priory president John Leonard

The money will help people to access potentially life-changing support when they need it most, as well as providing funds for vital dementia research and innovation.

The donation follows an earlier presentation of £500 from fellow Rotarian Ken Johnson from his weight loss challenge to St Faith’s Church Friendship Café in Gaywood, which gives weekly support and companionship to dementia sufferers and their partners/carers.