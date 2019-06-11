Sheridan Smith’s surprise donation for injured Gaywood dog

One of Britain’s biggest screen stars has donated over £2,000 for a crowdfunding appeal to treat an injured dog following an attack.

Sheridan Smith, who has appeared in Gavin and Stacey, Benidorm, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Cleaning Up and numerous other hit television shows, donated £2,400 alone for the Gaywood dog.

JJ, a Parson Russell Terrier, required over £7,500 worth of treatment after being mauled by bulldog-style dogs on Thurlin Road in late March.

The dog’s owner, Jo Jones, said she was “so shocked” to see Sheridan Smith donate as £4,138 was raised in total through a crowdfunding appeal.

Sheridan Smith, who released an album entitled A Northern Soul, donated £2,400 alone for JJ's treatment

After paying for the final £1,400 out of their pocket, Mrs Jones and her husband Carl were pleased to see their dog discharged from Mill House Vets on Tennyson Avenue last week. The full cost of treatment was £7,833.

Carl had been bitten when shielding the 13-year-old dog from “certain death” following the initial attack.

JJ the Parson Russell Terrier after being discharged from Mill House Vets in King's Lynn

JJ was thrown into the road by the force of the attack after a gate had been left open allowing the dogs to escape.

Mrs Jones, who lives on Thurlin Road, said: “Carl and I have been overwhelmed with the generosity of people who have kindly shared our appeal and/or donated to the GoFundMe page.

“We were so shocked when the actress Sheridan Smith donated the final £2,400 and sent me a message of support wishing JJ a speedy recovery.

Actress Sheridan Smith

“Mill House Vets have been wonderful, not only with JJ through amazing care, but also with us which made an awful time that little bit easier.

“They were amazed at how well he did. Multiple general anaesthetics and sedations and he has finally been discharged.”

Parson Russell Terriers can live up to 17 or 18-years-old if they are healthy according to Mrs Jones.

She added: “A final message...please, please ensure your dogs are secure so this does not happen to someone else.”