Last week we shone a light on some of the category sponsors in the 2025 West Norfolk Business Awards and this week we feature the remaining businesses backing the event.

Judges are currently out and about interviewing those shortlisted in all eleven categories and Robert Fuller of RFA Digital Film Production is meeting the candidates and shooting videos which will be viewed by the audience on the night of the awards before the winners are announced.

The awards, organised by the Lynn News and our sister title Your Local Paper, will be held on Friday, March 7 at the usual venue of the Alive Corn Exchange in Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place.

The shortlists for the awards, whose headline sponsor is once again West Norfolk Council, are as follows:

Mayor's Business of the Year (sponsored by West Norfolk Council): Bespak, Home and Garden Outlet, Steele Media.Small Business of the Year (Mapus-Smith & Lemmon): Designs, Smartlift Bulk Packaging, Steele Media.

John Weston, associate partner of sponsors Brown & Co, with Tim Gibb, managing director of the Crown Lodge Hotel at Outwell, who won Businessperson of the Year at the 2024 Mayor's Business Awards. Picture: Ian Burt

Businessperson of the Year (Brown & Co): Daniel High (Doctor Thirstys Night Club and Rewind), Emily Phipps (The Angel at Watlington), Tom and Laura McEwan (Home Instead West Norfolk).

Business Innovation (Metcalfe, Copeman & Pettefar): GH Hair Design, Workplace IT.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year (Greenyard Frozen): Conor Clark (MARS), Katrina Moffatt (Benchmarx Kitchens & Joinery), Meg Savage (Eric's Pizza).

Claire James from MCP Solicitors, second left, with Joanne Anderson, Paul Moore and Nick Swales of Lynnmoore Engineering, who won the Business Innovation award last year. Picture: Ian Burt

Customer Care (My House Online): Crown Lodge, Munchkin and Me, King’s Lynn Residential Care Home.

Independent Retailer: GG's Treasures, Mabel Bakery, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism (Fraser Dawbarns): Majestic Cinema, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, Watatunga Wildlife Reserve.

Employee of the Year (Mars): Dan Mason (Workplace IT), Livvi Hodges (College of West Anglia), Sarah Cox (West Norfolk Deaf Association).

King’s Lynn Champion (Discover King’s Lynn (BID): Fraser Dawbarns, Kip McGrath Education, Rose Garden Flowers.

Environmental Champion (West Norfolk Council): Goodwins Hall Care Home, Mars Food, Springwood High School.

Brown & Co sponsor the Businessperson of the Year award. The company is a leading provider of agency, professional and consultancy services across the whole range of rural, commercial and residential property, agriculture and the environment. From its office in Market Chambers, Lynn they combine a high level of specialist technical expertise with experience and local knowledge.

Solicitors Metcalfe, Copeman and Pettefar have backed the Business Innovation category. They offer a full range of legal services to both individuals and businesses. Their lawyers pride themselves on their commitment to provide a professional, friendly, cost-effective service. With offices in Peterborough, King's Lynn, Thetford, Wisbech and Ely, they are well placed to provide legal services to private and commercial clients across East Anglia as well as nationally.

Solicitors Fraser Dawbarns are behind the Leisure and Tourism award. They provide a wide range of legal services to many successful businesses and individuals, both locally and regionally, including those operating in our thriving local tourism and leisure industry. Whatever your legal need, their lawyers are recognised for providing practical advice in an approachable and timely way, always with your end goal in mind. The firm is proud to be recognised by the UK Legal 500 guide for its expertise and levels of service.

Discover King’s Lynn (BID) has sponsored the King’s Lynn Champion category. They are the Business Improvement District for Lynn town centre. Established in 2017, its role is to champion the town and all that it has to offer. They aim to increase footfall, improve the attractiveness of the town centre and save businesses costs. Their aim is to create a strong town centre of which we are all proud, where businesses thrive, new and creative opportunities are encouraged, and visitors choose to return again and again.

West Norfolk Council is the headline sponsor and is also backing the Environment award. My House Online is sponsoring the Customer Care category and Greenyard Frozen has sponsored the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award.

Mars has backed the Employee of the Year category and Mapus-Smith & Lemmon has sponsored the Small Business of the Year award.

