Patients, staff and politicians have been left shocked after Lynn’s hospital was officially ranked the worst in the country.

NHS league tables were published today, ranking hospitals, ambulance services and mental health providers. At the very bottom of the acute trust list was the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, placing 134th.

The QEH was given a score of 3.25 - the highest-rated was 1.39 - based on finances, patient access to care, and wait times for operations and A&E.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has been ranked the worst in the country

This is the first time the Government has ranked hospitals, ambulance services and mental health providers publicly.

Chris Bown, interim executive managing director of the QEH, admitted that “immediate steps” need to be taken.

“Our patients deserve the highest standards of care, and we are sorry that in some of our performance areas, as reported in the National Oversight Framework data, we have fallen short,” he said.

Chris Bown admits change is required

“We are working closely within our newly formed Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group, as well as with NHS England and regulators, to deliver urgent improvements.

”We recognise and take very seriously any concerns raised about the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“As an experienced leader with a strong track record of turning around financially and operationally distressed hospitals, I have been appointed to lead the hospital team to bring improvement.”

Mr Brown claimed the hospital is “committed” to supporting the staff who work “tirelessly under very challenging circumstances”.

Terry Jermy says patients and staff have been ‘failed for many years’

But some have highlighted how those working at the QEH, as well as patients, have been let down.

South West Norfolk Labour MP Terry Jermy said: “Patients and staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have been failed and have been failed for many years.

“I am deeply disappointed to see our hospital ranked as the worst performing in the country, something reflected week in week out with casework received into my office.”

North West Norfolk MP James Wild says it is ‘essential’ that performance is improved

North West Norfolk Conservative MP James Wild said the QEH’s performance “is not good enough” and that “patients deserve better”.

“I support greater transparency and accountability in the NHS, and the new QEH leadership team has assured me they have a plan to drive up performance and reduce waiting times,” he added.

“It is essential this is delivered, and I will support efforts to achieve that for my constituents while continuing to hold the trust to account for its results.”

However, Mr Jermy feels there are other issues affecting the rankings.

“Whilst not specifically linked to these performance metrics, having a hospital literally held up by thousands of metal and wooden props simply adds to the challenges for staff and is no doubt a contributory factor,” he said.

“The hospital should have been added to the New Hospital Programme years ago by the previous government, not left to the last minute.

“Much progress has been made over the past year with more than £1.4billion of funding confirmed - now we must move at pace to get the new hospital realised as soon as possible.”

Cllr Rob Colwell, who represents Gaywood, believes the same, claiming the QEH was “forgotten” under the previous government and health secretaries.

“Local people are right to be furious following the announcement, but this will come as no surprise to them,” he said.

“This put huge financial pressure on the hospital trust, which tried to prop up the roof with less money than they asked the central government for.”

He argued that wards had to shut down as staff numbers dwindled and operating theatres closed, which caused longer wait times.

“This Labour government needs to go further with plans to fast-track the rebuild,” he added.

Professor Lesley Dwyer, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group, said: “Clearly, we want our hospitals to be rated higher, much higher, in the new National Outcomes Framework.

“They are not where we want them to be, and we owe it to our population, patients and staff to make rapid improvements. We are determined to do so.”

The group now has plans to “drive speedier and more decisive strategic action”.

“Though not happy with where we are now, we are also united and ambitious in our determination to do more,” she added.

“Our ambition is to develop and deliver a university hospital system that is recognised locally, regionally, nationally and globally for health care quality, research, education and training and an employment destination of choice.”

Mr Bown says the measures to include the QEH’s rating include:

• Creating a clear financial improvement plan.

• Recruiting more specialist emergency department consultants to reduce long wait times.

• Building an urgent treatment centre next year to take pressure off.

• Improving flow throughout the hospital by working with NHS organisations to create sustainable change.

• Tackling delays in cancer and diagnostic waits by using specialist support to increase the hospital’s capacity.