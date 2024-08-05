A drunk 22-year-old who repeatedly kicked a car was “shocked and ashamed” after sobering up and seeing his actions on CCTV.

Domnikas Jonikas, of Harecroft Gardens in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted causing criminal damage.

The court heard from prosecutor Jodin Gherra, who said that on February 17, the victim whose car was attacked witnessed Jonikas kicking the door of their Citroen DS3.

Jonikas appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday

Jonikas kicked the door so hard that the wing mirror came off.

The victim estimates that around £250 of damage was caused.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester said that Jonikas had been out in town celebrating a friend’s birthday and had “far too much alcohol than he normally would”.

“He had no recollection of what happened. He saw the CCTV footage and felt shocked and ashamed of himself,” said Ms Winchester.

“To be fair, he did apologise at the scene.”

Jonikas was ordered by magistrates to pay £250 compensation to the victim.