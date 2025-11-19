The police have launched an appeal following shocking damage being done at a popular set of football pitches.

Tyre tracks have ruined the grass at the Lynnsport pitches, and officers believe the perpetrators were driving illegally modified bikes over the surface.

This came in the same week that police seized a series of these illegal vehicles in North Lynn, including around Lynnsport.

The football pitches at Lynnsport have been ruined. Picture: West Norfolk Police

A West Norfolk Police spokesperson said: “This is the kind of criminal damage those types of bikes can cause and we need your help to find the offenders.

“It happened on the football pitches at Lynnsport at around 8pm last Monday evening (November 10).

“If you have any idea who may be responsible please get in touch - either online or by calling 101.

Some of the illegally modified bikes seized in North Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Police

“We really need your help to stop this - if you see incidents please call us and say ‘Op Enduro’ - it helps our call handlers to send it to the right team. If you catch video or photo evidence of it happening then please send it in.

“We suspect that the bikes causing this damage are illegally modified bikes/motorbikes which also pose a wider risk to the public and their riders.”

On the vehicles which were seized separately last week, the spokesperson added: “All are either illegal, or illegally modified, e-bikes and e-scooters. Two were stopped near Lynnsport, the others were stopped elsewhere in North Lynn.

“We know that many of you are concerned about the way that bikes like this are being ridden around the area and wanted to reassure you that we are doing something about it. There are challenges in dealing with these bikes so we know it won't be an instant fix.”

Shocking criminal damage at Lynnsport. Picture: West Norfolk Police

One of the illegal bikes seized in North Lynn. Picture: West Norfolk Police