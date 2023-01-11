Footwear retailer Shoe Zone is set to open the doors to its brand new store in Lynn on Sunday.

It has relocated from its New Conduit Street premises to Broad Street, next to TK Maxx.

With its new concept store, the shop will combine a selection of its own brands with a range of labels including Heavenly Feet.

It will offer a wide range of affordable shoe styles and brands

Anthony Smith, the company’s chief executive, said: “We’re looking forward to opening this new Shoe Zone store in Lynn, widening the selection of styles for our customers and making both branded and our own brand styles more easily accessible to them.”

Ken Gray, owner of Heavenly Feet, said: “We’re thrilled to be a brand that Shoe Zone is stocking at its new Lynn store as it opens this week.

“This opening will support the continued growth of Lynn’s high street and address consumer demand for choice and value.”

