A bridal shop in Lynn is a finalist in two different categories of a prestigious bridal award.

The Bottom Drawer on Lynn's High Street has reached the finals of the nationwide Bridal Buyer Awards, otherwise known as the Oscars of the bridal world.

Owner Victoria Arndt is excited to go to the awards ceremony, which was due to take place today in Harrogate, London.

Owner Victoria Arndt is a finalist in two different categories

Victoria said: "I am so unbelievably proud to have made the finals and super excited to be attending on Monday.

"Hopefully I will have a gorgeous award coming home with me on Tuesday!"

This is the first awards ceremony in two years due to Covid, Victoria says it should be better than ever this year.

Some of the wedding dresses on display in the Bottom Drawer Bridal

The Bottom Drawer Bridal is a finalist in two categories

This year, Victoria has reached the final six in two different categories, Best Use of Social Media and Bridalwear Retailer of the Year in England.

Victoria spoke about how she uses social media to encourage brides to be to visit her shop.

Victoria Arndt inside her shop The Bottom Drawer

"I like to think people can get to know me through social media, even if it is posting silly videos of me trying on dresses!"