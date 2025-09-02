Staff at a major retail branch have confirmed its closing date.

Hobbycraft announced it would be axing shops across the country, including its Lynn branch on the Hardwick retail park, this month.

Now, the brand has revealed that its official last day will be Monday, September 22.

The branch will close in September. Picture: Google Maps

It is estimated that eight to 14 employees will lose their jobs as a result, but a spokesperson for the company has said it is considering other options than letting people go.

“We are incredibly grateful to our hardworking and dedicated colleagues at the King’s Lynn store,” they said.

“Individual consultations will take place with all colleagues, and we will explore possible alternatives to redundancy, as we currently have a number of vacancies at other stores.”

Last month, Hobbycraft told the Lynn News that it was a “necessary part of ensuring a healthy and sustainable future in an increasingly challenging retail environment”.

“Dialogue continues with a number of landlords as part of the ongoing review process, with the aim of ensuring that at least 99 stores and over 1,800 colleagues can continue serving crafting communities across the UK for many years to come,” it added.

For craft lovers in West Norfolk, the nearest branch will be in Peterborough - 35 miles away.