A chance discovery has led to a vintage barber’s shop sign going on show in a museum.

Corey Doades, a tour guide at Captain Fawcett’s Marvellous Barbershop Museum, happened to be passing the Lamp Shop on the corner of Portland Street and Railway Road in Lynn when he spotted the old sign being uncovered.

The shop was being worked on by renovators and Mr Doades spotted the barber’s shop sign above the window as it had been stripped back.

The vintage barber shop sign unearthed at the Lamp Shop has gone to Captain Fawcett's Marvellous Barbershop Museum

Two old signs read Gents Hairdressing Saloon and First Class Hairdresser and Tobacconist which ignited Mr Doades’ interest.

Enquiring with the owner of the Lamp Shop, David Herbert, the signs were acquired by Mr Doades for a small price.

Mr Doades said: “We think the sign could be from about 1910 to 1920 or even earlier than that.

A chance sighting of the sign at the Lamp Shop ignited the interest of a tour guide from Captain Fawcett's Marvellous Barbershop Museum

“We have looked at the signage and the ageing of the wood and we are trying to get more information from the shop we got it from.

“We now have two signs for the museum which are quite incredible.

“I just happened to be walking past the Lamp Shop and we got them at a good price.”

The provenance of the signs have yet to be properly confirmed.

Mr Herbert, owner of the Lamp Shop said: “We uncovered it when we were doing the fascia as we are having a new shop front.

“It was a barber’s before, obviously, and in 1965 my dad bought the shop which was owned by Mr Gee who had it for about 20 years.

“It is a Victorian style sign and the barber’s was probably set up just after the war in circa 1945.

“I was going to leave the sign up there.”

The signs will be cleaned and their history will be looked into and both are a welcome addition to the museum which is based at Friesian Way on the Hardwick, Lynn.

Mr Doades said: “We will clean them up and put them on display in the museum.”