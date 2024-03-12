Police are offering crime prevention advice to shop workers after a series of phone thefts last week.

People who work in customer-facing roles in West Norfolk have been alerted by officers after “a few incidents” involving somebody entering a workplace and stealing a mobile phone.

This has happened in businesses such as shops and salons, with the offender distracting an employee and then stealing the phone.

Lynn officers have offered advice to people who work in customer-facing roles. Picture: Norfolk Police

Some of the offences were committed in Lynn town centre in the past week, while there have also been incidents in Breckland in the past month.

A Lynn Police statement said: “If you work somewhere like this then please make sure you put your phone somewhere safe when possible.”

Enquiries to track down the offenders are ongoing, and anyone with information that might help police has been urged to get in touch.

You can phone 101, visit https://orlo.uk/G0xW1 or email KingsLynnSNT@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime ref 36/15396/24.