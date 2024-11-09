A serial shoplifter who has previously pretended to be homeless despite having a place to live was back in court this week.

This time, Cleo Hannabuss, 25, of Duggie Carter Court in North Lynn, admitted stealing a pair of £12 shoes from Primark on October 1.

She appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where her case was adjourned until next year to tie in with a court date set in January for other theft offences Hannabuss is accused of.

Hannabuss stole shoes from Primark

Prosecutor Asif Akram told the court that Hannabuss was seen on CCTV taking a pair of shoes from the clothing store and walking out without paying.

Hannabuss had a total of 95 offences to her name - 56 of which are theft-related.

She was in court at the end of September after she was seen in Lynn town centre asking for money and stealing cat food.

This week, Hannabuss was granted conditional bail, which prevents her from going into Lynn town centre unless it is for a pre-arranged appointment.

The 25-year-old also previously pretended to be homeless in the town centre, despite having her own flat.

She is due to appear back at the court on January 16.