“Not an accomplished thief” were the words a solicitor used to describe his client who was caught stealing two bottles of whiskey.

Juluis Jiesmantas, 41, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he admitted stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels worth £68 from Sainsburys in the town centre.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Munton explained that the theft happened on the evening of November 25 last year when Jiesmantas went into the supermarket on the Vancouver Quarter.

He was seen on the store’s CCTV picking up two bottles of whiskey and attempting to hide them on his person.

Staff in the store saw and alerted security staff, who Jiesmantas as he attempted the leave.

He was taken to the supermarket’s holding room where the goods were recovered and was arrested by police.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that Jiesmantas is “not an accomplished thief”.

“He clearly has an issue with alcohol,” said Mr Sorrell.

“Once, he spent a night in prison for an alcohol-related offence and lost his passport. He came out and he couldn’t work, he hasn’t worked since.

“He is looking for work and told me he will do anything.”

For the offence, Jiesmantas, of Acacia Avenue in Wisbech, was fined £40.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £16 and court costs of £50.