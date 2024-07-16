A serial shoplifter has been jailed and given a criminal behaviour order, banning him from every Co-op store in Norfolk.

Kyle Nunn, 32, of no fixed address, appeared at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, July 10 where he admitted to a number of charges including 14 shop thefts, two counts of criminal damage, one theft from a motor vehicle and one breach of a suspended sentence.

The shoplifting offences took place in May and June this year where items such as chocolate, cheese, meat, coffee, energy drinks and tuna were stolen - often in large amounts totalling close to £400.

Nunn stole from a number of shops across Norfolk, including Sainsbury’s in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter Quarter.

He also stole from a number of Tesco stores further afield in Norwich, as well as a Next, Mountain Warehouse and B&M - he has been banned from these stores for four years.

He was also handed a 32-week prison sentence.

He also admitted to four other shoplifting cases put to him by Operation Converter which were taken into consideration by the court.

These included the theft of alcohol and clothing between March and May in Norwich worth over £800.

The conditions of his CBO state that he must not enter any East of England Co-operative Society store or Co-operative retail store within Norfolk for four years.

Duncan Etchells, staff supervisor for Operation Converter, a unit which encourages defendants to clear their slate and give closure to victims by admitting to other similar crimes they are suspected of, said: “Nunn was an absolute scourge in Norwich, targeting the same shops day in day out and taking large amounts of stock, on occasion hundreds of chocolate bars in one go – and then going back for more in the same day.

“His stealing was brazen and unrelenting with no thought for the effect on businesses and their staff. We hope his time in jail allows him to get the help he needs and to reflect on his behaviour”