A shoplifter handed herself in to police after not being caught by security staff at a supermarket.

Nejla Degnan, 42, of Westgate Street in Southery, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where she admitted to stealing £13.81 worth of groceries from Lidl in Lynn.

Prosecutor Katharine Kibrya-Dean said that on June 27, Degnan had taken the items from the supermarket and left without making any attempt to pay for them.

Degnan took items from Lidl in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

After the offence, she rang the police to confess that she had stolen the items after she was not stopped by security at the store.

The goods were not recovered.

In mitigation, Alison Muir explained that Degnan was in a “volatile relationship” at the time of the offence and that committing the offence was a cry for help.

“When she was not stopped, she rang the police,” said Ms Muir.

“She wanted help, thankfully she now has help. That volatile relationship has now ended and she is doing well.

“It’s a shame she resulted to committing an offence to get help.”

Magistrates ordered Degnan to pay £13.81 in compensation back to Lidl as well as paying £50 in court costs.