A shoplifter who pinched £120 worth of razors from a town supermarket put his actions down to being “very stressed” that day.

Teimurazi Tchelidze, 28, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted stealing the razors and an energy drink from Tesco on Lynn’s Hardwick Industrial Estate.

On May 31, Tchelidze went into the supermarket, took items worth £121.65, and left without paying.

Tesco on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, where Tchelidze stole from

He was seen on CCTV and was arrested shortly after. However, the stolen items were not recovered.

Tchelidze, who declined a legal representative, elaborated on the reason he committed the theft.

“I was very stressed on the day. I was not thinking properly,” he said.

“I know it is the first time I have committed a crime, and it will never happen again.”

Tchelidze told the court he is living in a hostel in Liverpool and moved to the UK two months ago.

He was ordered by magistrates to pay £121.65 in compensation to Tesco.