An imprisoned shoplifter had been working with another to pinch meat from a town supermarket.

Billy Marranzini, 31, formerly of Coulton Close in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday via a remote video link from prison.

He admitted two counts of shoplifting, as well as handling stolen goods, all of which took place in September.

Marranzini stole meat from Aldi in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

On September 9, Marranzini went into Farm Foods on the St Nicholas Retail Park in Lynn and swiped £89.94 worth of meat.

Then, on September 27, he helped Jimmy Leonard steal more meat from Aldi. Prosecutor Jessica Neequaye told the court that he was seen cycling away with the stolen goods.

Two days later, Marranzini walked into Home Bargains and picked up some cider, worth £2.50, put it in his pocket and walked out of the store.

Marranzini had 27 previous offences to his name.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson told magistrates that Marranzini is due in court for other matters relating to his incarceration on December 5.

Magistrates decided that he would be sentenced for the theft offences on that date at Norwich Crown Court.

Despite Marranzini being behind bars, he was warned not to enter any shops apart from Tesco in Gaywood as part of his bail conditions.