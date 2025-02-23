A 40-year-old shoplifter took an entire trolley full of shopping without paying for it after having an argument with his sister.

Donatas Sakalauskas, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, appeared at the town magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted the theft from Morrisons in Lynn on January 11.

The court heard Sakalauskas entered the store and was seen on CCTV filling a trolley full of groceries, roughly to the value of £100, and exited via the till area - but did not stop to pay.

Sakalauskas stole from Morrisons in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was stopped at the door by security and the police were alerted. The items were recovered and he was arrested.

Sakalauskas had previously committed a total of 26 theft offences, he was jailed in September last year after shoplifting four times.

In mitigation, Charlotte Winchester added that Sakalauskas had spent two weeks in custody after the Morrisons theft.

“The theft was not sophisticated and the items were recovered,” said Ms Winchester.

“On this day, he was extremely upset and distraught after a phone call with his sister. She had called him some disgusting names and made allegations towards him.

“He told me he was not drinking, but committed this offence in a distraught state. He regrets it, he is sorry for it.”

Ms Winchester explained that Sakalauskas had been seeking help for his alcohol addiction and had been sober since July last year.

She said that his case worker with Change, Grow, Live described him as a “really nice gentleman who wants to turn his life around”.

Sakalauskas was fined £440 along with a victim surcharge of £176 and court costs of £85.