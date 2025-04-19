A 24-year-old who stole beer and stuffed boxes of fish fingers down his trousers has put himself at risk of a prison sentence.

Repeat offender Ernestas Karalius, of London Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday, where he admitted two counts of theft.

By committing these offences, Karalius put himself in breach of a suspended sentence order imposed on him back in September last year at Norwich Crown Court.

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that on April 2, Karalius was seen on CCTV going into Heron Foods in Lynn, taking a can of beer worth £1.59, hiding it in his jacket, and leaving without paying.

The next day, Karalius struck again at the same store, picking up two packets of fish fingers worth £4 and putting them in his trousers before making a swift exit.

Karalius is no stranger to the Lynn court, and appeared there in May last year for entering a nightclub with a metal baton.

Karalius will return to Norwich Crown Court on May 19, which will determine whether his suspended sentence is activated.

In the meantime, he has been released on conditional bail with orders not to enter Lynn town centre.