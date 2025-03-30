Halifax man John Fox in King’s Lynn court after he stole £152 worth of washing pods from The Food Warehouse
A Halifax man who was caught shoplifting twice in Lynn last year has been sentenced.
John Fox, 46, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a live video link.
He admitted two counts of shoplifting at The Food Warehouse in Lynn dating back to April 5 and July 3.
Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that on both occasions, Fox walked into the store, picked up washing pods and left without paying.
Both thefts added up to a combined total of £152.
In mitigation, solicitor Kate D’Aloia told the court that Fox is now living in a rehabilitation house in Halifax and had a problem with heroin at the time of the offences.
Ms D’Aloia said: “At the time of this offending, he was reliant on heroin and was taking an eighth of an ounce a day.
“Fortunately, in December last year, he went into a rehabilitation house and is following a 12-step programme.
“He has been doing very well, and now has a job there. He was being breathalysed daily and now it is only twice a week. Results are coming back clean.”
Fox was ordered to pay £152 in compensation to The Food Warehouse as well as court costs of £40.