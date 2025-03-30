A Halifax man who was caught shoplifting twice in Lynn last year has been sentenced.

John Fox, 46, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday via a live video link.

He admitted two counts of shoplifting at The Food Warehouse in Lynn dating back to April 5 and July 3.

Fox stole twice from The Food Warehouse in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Jackie Hamlon told the court that on both occasions, Fox walked into the store, picked up washing pods and left without paying.

Both thefts added up to a combined total of £152.

In mitigation, solicitor Kate D’Aloia told the court that Fox is now living in a rehabilitation house in Halifax and had a problem with heroin at the time of the offences.

Ms D’Aloia said: “At the time of this offending, he was reliant on heroin and was taking an eighth of an ounce a day.

“Fortunately, in December last year, he went into a rehabilitation house and is following a 12-step programme.

“He has been doing very well, and now has a job there. He was being breathalysed daily and now it is only twice a week. Results are coming back clean.”

Fox was ordered to pay £152 in compensation to The Food Warehouse as well as court costs of £40.