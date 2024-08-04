A Lynn woman who repeatedly stole from shops in town was jailed for the third time this year.

Rochelle Baxter, 35, formerly of Spring Sedge, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison when she appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a previous hearing, Baxter admitted to committing a total of five thefts in May and June, as well as breaching her bail conditions after committing the first theft.

The court heard from crown prosecutor Jodin Gherra, who said that the first of Baxter’s recent spate of thefts took place on May 29, when she stole a bottle of wine worth £7 from Tesco in Gaywood.

She was caught by police handling £150 worth of meat from the same store on June 6. These items were recovered.

On June 12, Baxter visited the Aldi store just down the road from her previous theft and stole more meat.

On June 19, she went to Spar and took meat, laundry products and pies worth £77.59 and left without paying.

Finally, on June 21, Baxter returned to Tesco and stole clothes and washing products totalling £163.70. By going back to the store, she breached her police bail conditions.

The court heard that Baxter spent time in prison in February and April this year for committing similar theft offences.

In mitigation, George Sorrell described Baxter’s life as a “terrible trough of despair” and that she had “very little respect for herself”.

Mr Sorrell said: “She suffers from anxiety which is understandable, bearing in mind what kind of life she has.

“Cocaine is the trouble, she now injects this in her body. It really is an uphill struggle, she finds it very difficult to cope in life.

“There are pages and pages of previous convictions. She is a pleasant person to deal with, but she is a nuisance.”

Mr Sorrell urged magistrates not to send Baxter to prison and instead let her receive help from services.

“She has got to be persuaded to listen to them,” added Mr Sorrell.

However, magistrates, led by William Hush, decided custody would be the best option.

Mr Hush said that there was “nothing that could be offered” to help Baxter anymore than she is already receiving.

“You will get some mental health support in prison hopefully,” said Mr Hush.

When leaving the dock to go to prison, Baxter addressed Mr Hush by saying: “Wow, you are a piece of work you are mate.”