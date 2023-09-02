A shoplifter who has 138 offences to his name has been jailed after a recent spate of thefts in Lynn.

Ben Reeve, 45, of Dodmans Close in North Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to a total of three thefts.

On May 13, Reeve stole a bicycle that was left unlocked outside of Morrisons.

Reeve has been jailed for six months

Later on on July 14, Reeve stole a pair of trainers from Deichman to the value of £62.99 and then later £81.40 worth of Lego from Waterstones.

Reeve will spend a total of six months in prison for the offences.

By committing the offences, Reeve put himself in breach of a suspended sentence order given to him on April 22 for another matter of theft.

He was back in court in June for another theft offence.

Reeve was put in touch with the probation service, but was described by probation officer Lewis Spicer as being “low compliance”.

In mitigation, Ruth Johnson said Reeve has been struggling with his mental health and also struggling to get a face-to-face appointment with a GP.

“He feels like he is losing his mind,” said Ms Johnson.

Ms Johnson explained that Reeve is taking a number of medications for his mental health but does not feel “balanced”.

She added: “He is using heroin three times a week and spending £30 a week on it.”

She explained that Reeve doesn’t have much money to cover food and bills at the end of the month and that he “was not in his right mind” when committing the offences.

“I’m not going to count how many times he has been to prison,” added Ms Johnson.

The solicitor was against sending Reeve to prison.

“He’s had God knows how many prison sentences. Activating sentence achieves absolutely nothing,” she said.

She suggested making a mental health treatment requirement instead.

However, magistrates decided to activate that suspended sentence order meaning he will serve six months in prison.

He was given one month in prison per theft which will run concurrently with the suspended sentence.

He was also ordered to pay £30 in compensation to the owner of the stolen bike.