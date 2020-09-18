Shoplifting enquiry in King's Lynn leads to 200 stolen goods found in car

Police who stopped a couple on suspicion of shoplifting in Lynn found about 200 stolen items in their car.

The low-value goods were from shops such as B&M, QD Stores and Sports Direct.

Florin Hagi Cristea, 25, and Florica Constantin, 19, appeared before magistrates in Lynn on Thursday.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (39098373)

Constantin pleaded guilty to attempted theft of washing pods from QD Stores and theft of chocolate worth £39 from B&M.

Cristea admitted handling stolen goods with a value of around £500 for the benefit of Constantin.

Prosecutor Denise Holland told the court that the couple were stopped and spoken to by police investigating an attempted theft from QD Stores and Constantin had the chocolate upon her.

"They found a key on Mr Cristea. Officers made a search and found the vehicle linked with that key," said Mrs Holland. "Inside they found about 200 iteam with an approximate value of £500.

"They are both interviewed and Mr Cristea says the good found were stolen.

"Miss Constantin didn't answer many questions but when she was shown the CCTV footage she became emotional and asked the officers to turn it off as she didn't want to watch it any further."

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. (40488553)

The court was told that Constantin had no previous convictions and Cristea received a ten-year jail term from an Italian court for robbery when he was 14.

In mitigation, solicitor Andrew Cogan said he was shocked at the sentence handed down by a Neapolitan Youth Court as the maximum here was two years.

"He served four years in a young offenders' institution. He doesn't appear to have learnt his lesson, which is regrettable, but hopefully the fact he has now appeared in our jurisdiction he will finally learn his lesson," added Mr Cogan.

He said it had been all low value goods, an unsophisticated offence and the police had not had too much trouble piecing together where they had been. Furthermore, the goods were recovered in saleable condition.

The couple, of Chantry Close, Peterborough, are factory workers.

Constantin was fined £130 for theft and told to pay £72.50 costs and £34 victim surcharge. There was no separate penalty for the attempted theft offence.

Cristea was fined £200 and told to pay £72.50 costs and £34 victim surcharge.