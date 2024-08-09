“Can you ever decrease it? I don't know. I don't know the answer to that, really. Is there an answer to it?”

These questions are posed by Vicky Etheridge, the Lynn Business Improvement District (BID) manager, during a conversation about shoplifting in the town.

Others could be forgiven for asking the same thing - particularly after recently-released statistics revealed that theft from shops was up 26.3% across Norfolk in the 12 months to March this year.

Inspector Ben Jarvis has discussed the reasons behind shoplifting being so prevalent in Lynn

But the things is, despite the rising numbers, Lynn authorities actually run a very tight ship when it comes to these offences.

We spoke to representatives from the four main groups involved in the catching of shoplifters in the town - the BID, police, street rangers and shop owners themselves.

One thing is clear - each of them are just as important as each other when it comes to cracking down on thieves. They all admit they could not function nearly as well without the others.

Why is shoplifting so prevalent in Lynn?

Inspector Ben Jarvis, who is based at Lynn’s police station, is among the officers most in the know about theft in the town.

He admits it is difficult to pinpoint just why the issue is so prevalent here - in Downham and Hunstanton, for example, he says four shoplifting incidents in a month is considered out of the ordinary.

“I think there's a multitude of reasons, and the one that would be easiest to jump on is the cost of living,” he says.

“I think there probably is a degree of that, but I also think there's clearly more money to be made in organised crime - in stealing to order. People play the odds.

“We build up an intelligence picture of who's here, who's coming here and who's doing what. Likewise, there'll be people who are also tuned into that and figuring out the best places to go and shoplift.”

Lynn Magistrates’ Court is a common destination for shoplifters after they are caught.

Just last week, 35-year-old Rochelle Baxter was jailed after stealing from supermarkets in Gaywood - and she is one of many who commit similar offences and end up in the dock every single week.

Some of the most frequently targeted shops include Boots, B&M and QD Stores - while items such as alcohol, meat and washing pods are among those stolen most often.

A lot of the time, people steal these products so they can sell them on at discounted prices to make money for themselves.

Insp Jarvis says the police have certain criteria to follow when they try to deal with these repeat offenders.

He asks: “What is the trigger for this? Is it substance misuse? So what partners have we got in relation to that? We've got Change, Grow, Live in the town. Are they already linked in with them?

“Are there any other charities we can signpost them to? Is there any other support we can signpost them to around housing and other social care which will look to curb that offending, to put them on a path where they don't have to do that?

“That's where working in this tight knit community is really, really helpful, because we know all our partners… we know who's in play and who's been referred already, and where that help hasn't helped.”

What do the authorities do to tackle shoplifting?

The police, street rangers, BID and shop staff form a tight-knit community to try and weed out offenders - while West Norfolk Council CCTV plays a vital role as well.

They are all part of a ‘shopwatch’ scheme, and use a walkie-talkie system which allows them to contact each other quickly if shoplifters are spotted.

If, for example, a thief is noticed by a Sainsbury’s staff member, they can rapidly get in touch with the two street rangers who patrol the town centre.

They in turn can alert other stores to keep them on the look-out while making the police aware, and officers will then attend to make any necessary arrests.

Eve Prior, who has been a street ranger in Lynn since January, says that communication is the key reason that shoplifters are dealt with so effectively.

She says: “Us speaking allows information to get passed through - if someone had a theft, a shop will now know because we communicate it so well, and they can deter it or stop that person from coming in altogether.”

“The amount of the amount of times where someone's seen me that is a prolific shoplifter and they'll walk the other way, or they'll miss their prime places that they go and they'll just keep walking,” she adds.

“It shows the shops that we’re here so that they can get in contact with us as well.”

“It's absolutely critical,” Vicky Etheridge says.

“I think that's why we're so successful here, because we've all been doing it a long time. Those relationships are well established, but I think there's a really good partnership between BID and businesses, the council and the police.

“If you take out one of those, it wouldn't be quite as successful.”

Cllr Bal Anota, the borough council’s cabinet member for events and public open space, said: "We have a small but dedicated staff in our CCTV team who monitor over 1,000 cameras from across West Norfolk, Breckland and further afield, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, every day of the year.

“They share relevant intelligence with Norfolk Police to help keep our area a safer place.

“This is a great example of partnership working and is rewarding to hear how their efforts make such a positive contribution to keeping people and their property safe."

How does shoplifting affect the stores?

As can be heard on a regular occurrence in Lynn courtrooms, mainstream businesses such as Boots and supermarkets like Sainsbury’s and Tesco are often among the most frequently targeted.

However, it is the smaller, independent shops which are usually hit the hardest.

If, for instance, somebody steals £30 worth of clothing from a shop, they may be ordered to pay that amount back in compensation.

However, if they lack the means to do so, they may only pay back a couple of pounds every week. For the affected store, it can feel like staff have lost out on the money altogether.

Zoe Ridge, who owns the Designs clothing shop on New Conduit Street, says: “Obviously it impacts us because we're an independent. It’s basically coming straight out of our pocket, if you like.

“We rely heavily on the police radio that we have, and we usually get a really good response.

“We've got a really good CCTV system, which we've also got on our till here. So if, for example, someone is down the front, we can see on here.”

The latest theft at Designs saw a pair of leggings stolen, but anything goes. T-shirts and packets of boxer shorts have also been pinched.

The most frustrating aspect for staff is the time taken up in the aftermath of offences, as they have to help the police and street rangers with their inquiries.

“I do think everyone does the best they can, to be fair,” Ms Ridge adds.

What can be done to reduce shoplifting?

It’s not an easy question to answer - as highlighted by Ms Etheridge’s comment at the beginning of this article.

“You have days when it's really quiet and there's nothing, and then there's days when I don't see my street rangers because they're out dealing with people all the time,” she says.

Everyone we spoke to is content with the way things are at the moment - a testament to the effective system in place.

Insp Jarvis admits that it is worrying to see shoplifting numbers on the rise - although there is also a recognition that if more thieves are caught, the statistics will go up.

Policing has also changed in recent years. It is no longer solely about catching crooks after the fact - much of modern-day work revolves around crime prevention.

“It's got to be a concern if any crime is rising. Our core role is to stamp out crime,” Insp Jarvis says.

“A lot of what we do is visual anyway - we're out in this town, we're providing that reassurance. We've got two dedicated town centre beat managers who will do all of that.

“Our biggest strategy in the force is around visibility. If you ask anybody, ‘What do you want?’, any age group wants the bobby on the beat.

“Whilst it's not the only solution to this issue or any issue, it's a huge factor - and having police officers at identified places at the right time is the ideal scenario.”

A message for shoplifters?

A lot of people may consider shoplifting a ‘victimless crime’ - but as exemplified by the Design staff’s comments, that is far from a reality.

Insp Jarvis has a message for those who may be going through tough times and are considering turning to theft to make ends meet.

He says: “You may see it as one where you play the odds. You may not get caught, but all I will say is: What do you want to do with your life after this point?

“Because any kind of dishonesty offence will show up on DBS checks, will show up on employment record checks, and may affect you moving forward in your life and your career for what may be one sad mistake.

“It's a societal crime as much as anything else. Is this what you want your society to be?

“We're at a point now where very nearly one in every two shoplifting crimes are dealt with. So if you want to come and play the odds, it's a 50/50 chance. It's a coin flip.”