Tesco stores across West Norfolk will be collecting food on behalf of charities which help people struggling to feed themselves and their families this Christmas.

From tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, through to Saturday, November 23, there will be an opportunity for shoppers to donate long-life food items at its stores.

This will go to charities the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

Shoppers are being asked to donate long-life items to the Tesco Food Collection(22095644)

The long-life food donated to food banks in the Trussell Trust’s network is given in emergency food parcels to people referred because they don’t have enough money coming in to cover essential costs.

Food donated to FareShare is distributed to charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups, such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

Last year during the Tesco Food Collection generous shoppers donated food to provide more than 3.5 million meals.

Tesco will be topping up the value of the customer donations by an additional 20 per cent to help the charities in their work.

Tesco’s group communications director Christine Heffernan, who is volunteering with FareShare during the collection, urged customers to donate.

She said: “We know that the items that our customers donate can make a real difference to people who really need that little bit of extra help this year – whether it is in a food parcel for someone at a time of crisis, or a part of a hot meal."