Shoppers in King's Lynn to be asked to 'keep left' when retail outlets reopen next week

Shoppers will be asked to ‘Keep Left’ when retail outlets open up in Lynn on Monday after weeks of lockdown closure.

West Norfolk Council has been working with partners to make sure the shopping centre is open for business and the keep left instruction is among the plans it has to maintain the all-important social distancing of 2m that is still needed to make sure there is not a resurgence of coronavirus.

Among the stores shoppers can expect to see open on Monday are Hughes electrical, River Island and TK Maxx. The Filling Station cafe is planning to reopen as is the Silver Spoon.