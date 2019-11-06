Shoppers in Lynn today said they were eagerly awaiting the opening of Lynn's new flagship H&M store tomorrow which they believe will be a real asset for the town.

Global clothing brand H&M will be welcoming its first customers into its impressive Vancouver Quarter premises covering 1,500 sq metres at 11am.

Goodie bags will be handed out to the first 200 customers in the queue and all shoppers queuing before then will be given a 25 per cent discount wristband to redeem against their purchases.

Sandra Cartwright, of West Winch, who says H&M clothes will appeal to all ages (21016878)

In town today, shopper Sandra Cartwright, of West Winch, said: "It's great to see that H&M has brought more jobs into the town. I think that their goods are reasonably priced.

"I also like the fact that they have such wide range of clothing covering the full spectrum, from children's clothes right through to items for mature ladies."

Katy Turpin, from Wisbech is a regular shopper in Lynn and believes the new Broad Street store will bring even more choices.

Katy Turpin, from Wisbech, who says H&M will offer plenty of choice (21016874)

She said: "I think it's going to be great for the town. Children's wear is always good and reasonably priced. Not only will there be plenty of choice, but I think their clothes are good quality too."

Shannon Clement, from Lynn, who was shopping with partner Ryan Bennett and children Scarlet-Victoria, 2, and Noah-James 3, said she was a big fan of H&M and was definitely going to the store tomorrow.

"It's very exciting to see the store, the size of it appeals to me too. What I like about H&M is that they have such a wide variety of clothes. I have loads of their clothes at home. I've been to H&M in London and I think those shops are smaller than this one."

The two-storey store joins H&M's existing portfolio of more than 240 branches across Britain and Ireland. Its Broad Street store has created a number of new jobs.

Sahnnon Clement with Ryan Bennett and children Scarlet-Victoria, 2, and Noah-James, 3 (21016886)

Four more brand new retail units are also due to open shortly on the same site.