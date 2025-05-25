Shoppers turned out to browse over 20 food, drink and craft sellers at a monthly market held in town.

The merchant’s market, put on by Discover King’s Lynn, got off to a great start at its opening event of the year, held in April.

Sellers included long-time traders such as Fen Spirits and Little Blue Pupcakery, and newcomers like Brockleby Pies and Miam Miam Bakes.

A busy merchant's market on the Tuesday Market Place

King’s Lynn BID (Business Improvement District) has been organising and overseeing a Saturday market since 2018, starting out as a Farmers Market on Saturday Market Place.

In recent years, the market has switched location and broadened out to include handmade craft items, changing its branding to suit.

The change appears to be paying off. According to the organisers, they have a waiting list of interested traders and have several new and different traders each month.

A busy merchant's market on the Tuesday Market Place

Vicky Etheridge from Discover King’s Lynn, said: “It was great to see the Market Place full of traders, and to hear the chatter between traders and customers, and all whilst the sun shone.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better start to the market season.”

BID chair Sharon Edwards added: “I’m so pleased to see the market thrive, it is a huge commitment to organise but we know that markets can help breathe life into town centres, increasing footfall and supporting local businesses.

“They also contribute to creating vibrant, community spaces.”

Brockleby's Pies made its debut to the market

To reward shoppers and promote the launch of the new Discover King’s Lynn App, a limited edition Merchant’s Market tote bag has been designed and will be available at the next market on May 31, from 9am to 3pm.

If you’d like to grab one of the bags, simply download the app, create an account and watch out for the free tote bag offer to go live. The app is available to download for free from the App Store or Google Play, just search for Discover King’s Lynn.

At the next market, Walpole St Andrew’s Cheese and Bees will join the list of traders for the first time, selling a selection of honey and cheeses, along with fellow first-timers Reet’s Handmade Crafts and Country Kitchen, selling homemade savoury treats.

The market runs on the last Saturday of the month until the end of September.