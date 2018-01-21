Shouldham course to help with budgeting

Trained members of local churches are ready to help you gain control of your money matters with free sessions.

The Fountain at Shouldham will be running the Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Money Course which teaches a simple cash-based system that helps people know how to build a household budget in a matter of weeks.

Organiser Angela Caley said: “Many of us will have used credit cards or dipped into the overdraft to pay for Christmas. Our message is: please don’t struggle on!

“Now really is the best time to put things in order and we can help to get your head in gear and take the practical steps to sort things out.

“When you know what you have in your account, and you know where it’s going, you can plan for any big expenses like car repairs and the stress is taken away.”

The small team from Shouldham gained training from charity Christians Against Poverty.

Mrs Caley said: “We would rather people in our area have the skills to avoid serious debt problems and the best thing about the CAP money system is that it’s flexible, so as your income or outgoings change, it can help you stay on top.”

The free three-session course starts on Tuesday, January 23 at 10am until 11.30am at the King’s Arms pub cafe in Shouldham.

For more information or to book your place, email angelajcaley77@gmail.com or visit capuk.org/i-want-help/cap-money-course/introduction.