Employers showcased future career opportunities to students at a college Technology Fair.

The College of West Anglia’s Lynn campus hosted the annual fair with representatives including the RAF, MigAnglia, MACE Group, Lovell, Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Dodman Limited, attending offering insights into apprenticeships, internships and future career routes within the technology and construction sectors.

Students had the opportunity to speak with professionals and gain valuable advice on the skills, qualifications, and experiences most in demand across the industry.

The event showcased different pathways and opportunities in the construction and technology sector

Company representatives also shared what life is like in a range of technology-based careers.

The Technology Fair is a key part of CWA’s ongoing commitment to strengthening links between education and industry.

Martin Goodsen, compliance manager for Searles, said: “It’s been great to be able to come to local college events like this one to promote our work experience and apprenticeship programmes.

“We find that we have an increasing aging workforce and that as much as it’s fantastic that our employees have stayed with us, we need to look to the next generation too.”

Carriane Davis, learning development facilitator at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, said: “It’s been a fantastic event talking to students surrounding work experience and opportunities especially now that King’s Lynn is getting a new hospital.

“We have already been lucky enough to support some CWA T-Level students with industry placements and are looking forward to both strengthening our relationship with CWA and taking on more students.’

Nathan Pack, operations manager at Dodman Limited, added: “Being present at college career fairs, allows us to connect directly with the next generation of talent.

“As apprenticeships are a key part of our workforce because they allow us to develop talent from the ground up. Events like today not only strengthen our reputation as an employer but with the educational organisation itself, as well as having an opportunity to showcase what we do and sell the career paths we offer to the future local workforce.”

Organiser and technology work placement and careers co-ordinator Lyanne Clayton added: “A huge thank you to every employer who joined us at the careers fair. Your support makes a real difference.

“The fair is all about connecting students with real-world opportunities; helping them explore career paths, gain insights from industry professionals, and build networks that can lead to work placements and future employment. Your involvement gives our students confidence, inspiration, and a clearer vision for their next steps.”

Organiser and construction work placement and careers co-ordinator, Jayne Hicks said it was a “fantastic opportunity for students to connect with employers and explore pathways and gain inspiration for their next steps”.