Showman’s Guild agree leaving date after potential Corn Exchange works clash

An agreement has been signed so that Lynn’s historic Mart will not clash with refurbishment work to the Corn Exchange.

The Showman’s Guild, who run the Mart, has signed an agreement with West Norfolk Council stating they will be off the Tuesday Market Place on a specific date in February.

Andrew Nixon of the Guild had previously voiced concern about a potential clash with the Mart during a full West Norfolk Council meeting last month.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place

But deputy leader of the council, Elizabeth Nockolds, told a Regeneration and Development Panel this week that a agreement had been reached.

A small section of Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place will be cordoned off in order to accommodate a crane for works on the Corn Exchange.

An officer said the works are “looking on track” and a “window of opportunity” is being sought to use a crane in the Tuesday Market Place.

The officer said traffic may need to be temporarily diverted, but the work will be “relatively short”.

The council are hoping to have two new cinema screens in place at the Corn Exchange for the middle of May according to deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds.

Chairwoman of the panel, Judy Collingham said this would “coincide nicely with the holiday season”.

Councillors discussed mainstream films being shown at a slightly later date at the Corn Exchange due to it being a cheaper rate.

