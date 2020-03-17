Shows and classes at Alive venues in West Norfolk postponed or cancelled, but gyms remain open

All shows at Lynn's Corn Exchange and St George's Guildhall have been postponed or cancelled, initially until Friday, April 3, Alive West Norfolk has announced this afternoon in response to the latest coronavirus guidance.

Officials also said all classes, gymnastics, swimming classes, all drop-in sessions including Tumble Tots, the Easter Holidays programme, and all events at Alive West Norfolk sports centres, will also be cancelled, initially until that same date.

However, the gyms, swimming pools and pay as you go activities will remain open.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place.. (31809329)

A spokesperson said the decision had been made following government guidelines issued yesterday regarding the coronavirus.

They said, in line with Public Health England (PHE) guidance, they have increased the level of cleaning and hygiene in their centres, and asked customers to familiarise themselves with the guidance not to visit the gym if they are displaying symptoms of Covid-19.

The spokesperson added, in regards to the shows at the Corn Exchange and St George's Guildhall: "We are liaising with promoters to try and rearrange as many dates as possible, with the aim of customers transferring their tickets to new dates, where available.

"If this isn’t possible gift vouchers or refunds will be issued."

Regular updates will be provided via their website, social media and via the press, they added.

"In the meantime we would ask for affected customers to please wait for us to contact you via email or post.

"The health and safety of our customers and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your cooperation and we will be in touch as soon as possible."

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak spells disappointment for the young cast of the King's Lynn's Players' production of The Railway Children.

That was due to be performed from Thursday evening until Saturday at the St George'sGuildhall, but the Alive Leisure shutdown means it cannot go ahead.

Linda Cooke, secretary of the Players, said: "The wellbeing of our cast, crew and audience is our main priority."

Tom Clarke, KLP publicity officer, said it was hoped the show would be performed later this year but no final decision has been made yet.

